Moscow will not allow Ukraine to have troops that threaten Russia — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia will not allow Ukraine to have armed forces that would pose a potential threat to Russia and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

He reiterated that demilitarization was among the objectives of the Russian special military operation.