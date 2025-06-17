Putin to hold telephone call with Chinese President Xi this week — presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming days and they will discuss both bilateral issues and the escalation in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Literally in the coming days, this week, our president will have a telephone conversation with the President of [China] Xi Jinping, during which, naturally, in addition to bilateral topics, issues of the current situation in the Middle East will be discussed, where China and Russia act in unison and coordinate positions with each other," he said. "Other issues will be certainly discussed as well."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.