MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he does not know to what extent U.S. President Donald Trump is being informed about Ukraine's terrorist attacks on Russia, and expressed hope that the American leader will not be "restricted in exercising his constitutional powers."

"I sincerely hope that constitutional norms will prevail in America, that President Trump will not be constrained in exercising his constitutional powers, that he will not be hindered, and that he will receive all the information. I do not know how things stand with informing the [US] president about the operations that the Ukrainian regime is conducting against our country," Lavrov said at the Forum of the Future - 2050.

He noted the fact that there are "a huge number of American advisers" in the building of the Security Service of Ukraine. "No one has removed them. The fact that instructors from other countries who supply weapons to the Ukrainian regime are working there is also a fact. We also know that they advise the Ukrainian armed forces on planning strategic operations, deploying facilities, and camouflaging facilities. I have already mentioned that it is impossible to use a number of modern weapons without the direct participation of military personnel from the countries that supplied these weapons," he added. President Trump was asked on the plane, as I understand it, what he thinks about the terrorist attacks. He said that when he heard about it, he immediately understood that the Ukrainians would get what they deserved for giving "the reason to bomb the hell of out of them," as he put it.