Putin tells Trump about Kiev’s attempts to frustrate talks — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump about Kiev's attempts to disrupt Russian-Ukrainian talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

The Russian leader told his US counterpart that Kiev deliberately made strikes against civilian facilities.

"Ukraine attempted to disrupt these talks, as it was stressed, by the direct instruction of the Kiev regime, [making] deliberate attacks against purely civilian targets, the civilian population," Ushakov said.

Such crimes are qualified by international law as terrorism, the Kremlin aide stressed. "From our point of view, the Kiev regime essentially degraded to the terrorist organization," he added.