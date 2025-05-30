Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky on the Ukrainian settlement can only take place after results in negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin has repeatedly said that he is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts, which are certainly needed, but they must be prepared, and results must first be achieved in direct negotiations between the delegations of the two countries beforehand. If such results are achieved, and when they are achieved, then, of course, there may be talk of high-level contacts," the spokesman said.

This was how Peskov commented on the words of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's words. The top diplomat expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would complete the technical stage of negotiations on June 2. Afterwards, a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, the US, Russia, and Ukraine could be held.