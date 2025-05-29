MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian authorities concerned are investigating the source of threats against the family of Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation on Ukraine, and if the involvement of the Kiev regime is confirmed, the situation will be more than outrageous, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"It is now very important that our relevant services - we know that the Investigative Committee is already looking into this matter - find out where these threats are coming from. Of course, if the source of these threats is Ukraine, the Kiev regime, then the situation is more than outrageous," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

The previous day, it was revealed that Medinsky's family had started getting threats from Ukrainian nationalists. Specifically, details concerning the Russian president's aide and his relatives were published on Mirotvorets, a website notorious for maintaining a prejudiced registry of "enemies of Ukraine." On May 29, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, issued directives to initiate criminal proceedings related to these threats against Medinsky.