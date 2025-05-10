Russia, Vietnam call for strengthening cooperation to shape security architecture

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have called for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation to form a unified and indivisible security architecture, reads their joint declaration on bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership guidelines.

"The parties support efforts to form a security architecture in Eurasia based on the principles of equality and indivisibility, to ensure peace, stability and development of all states on the continent," the declaration says. To achieve these goals, Moscow and Hanoi called for "strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation through dialogue and coordination."

Russia and Vietnam also believe it is necessary to step up efforts to create a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region and oppose the fragmentation of the established ASEAN-centric system, because such fragmentation would be detrimental to the deepening and expansion of region-wide dialogue.".