Russia, Vietnam do not support unilateral sanctions, dividing lines

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam do not support unilateral sanctions and dividing lines, says their joint declaration on the guidelines of bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, uploaded to the Kremlin website.

"The parties have come to a consensus that each state has the right to independently determine the development model, political, economic and social system in accordance with national conditions and the will of the people. The two sides do not support the imposition of unilateral sanctions that do not comply with international law and are not approved by the UN Security Council, as well as attempts to draw dividing lines for ideological reasons," the declaration says.

Furthermore, the declaration underscores a commitment to fostering a more just and sustainable multipolar world order. It emphasizes the importance of all nations adhering fully to the universally recognized principles and norms of international law, acknowledging their interconnectedness. This approach aims to broaden opportunities for countries and their associations, promoting autonomous and prosperous development. It also advocates for international cooperation that is mutually beneficial, equitable, and grounded in respect, thereby laying the foundation for a more balanced and harmonious global community.