Russia, Vietnam support world community's efforts to combat security challenges

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam stand prepared to collaborate in uniting the efforts of the international community to address both traditional and emerging security challenges, as outlined in their joint declaration on the guidelines for a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The declaration emphasizes that "the parties reaffirm their commitment to contribute to global efforts in confronting issues such as terrorism, transnational crime, armed conflicts, illegal production and trafficking of narcotics, territorial disputes, external attempts to incite coups d'etat, climate change, natural disasters, and epidemics."

They will also exert efforts to ensure information and food security and to effectively implement the 2030 sustainable development agenda, the declaration specified.

This shared stance underscores their dedication to fostering international cooperation in tackling the complex security threats facing the world today.