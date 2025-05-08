President of the Republic of Srpska arrives in Moscow to participate in events on May 9

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik arrived in Moscow to participate in the ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a TASS correspondent reported.

On May 7, Dodik called his visit to Moscow to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory a great honor.

Earlier, the President of the Republic of Srpska said that he was not afraid of EU sanctions because of his visit to Russia on May 9, and stressed that he would attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow regardless of the reaction of the head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

Earlier, Kallas announced that Brussels requires candidate countries to join the community not to travel to Moscow on May 9. Bosnia and Herzegovina received candidate status for EU membership at the end of 2022.