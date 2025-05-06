Putin’s initiative for V-Day ceasefire remains relevant — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has not yet provided a specific response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative of a Victory Day ceasefire, but the proposal remains valid, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"President Putin’s initiative for a temporary ceasefire for the duration of the holidays remains in effect, and the relevant instructions have been issued by the commander-in-chief," he pointed out.

"Unfortunately, <...> we still haven’t heard a single statement from Kiev - from the regime’s officials or the head of the regime - that would express their willingness to join the Victory Day ceasefire," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to declare a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10). According to the Kremlin, "all military operations will be paused during this period." However, Vladimir Zelensky rejected the proposal, demanding a longer pause in fighting on his own terms and making threats against Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Prior to this, Moscow called for a ceasefire during Easter celebrations. Russian forces halted all military operations for 30 hours. After initially rejecting the initiative, Kiev joined the ceasefire later but continued to launch sporadic attacks.