Moscow, Damascus commit to remain allies even post-regime change — Russia's MFA

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. During Tuesday’s visit by a Russian delegation to Damascus, Russia and Syria agreed to develop cooperation based on the principles of friendship, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On January 28, an official Russian interdepartmental delegation led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, stayed in Damascus on the first visit since the change of power in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said in a statement. According to it, the Russian officials held an in-depth conversation with the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shibani and the country’s Health Minister Maher al-Sharaa, also attended.

"During a frank discussion on the entire range of issues facing Russian-Syrian relations at today’s turning point, the two sides emphasized their commitment to continue to rely on the principles of traditional friendliness and mutual respect between Russia and Syria in bilateral multifaceted cooperation," the ministry noted.

The Russian side confirmed continued support of unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty as it expressed its readiness to render the Syrian people the necessary assistance in the country’s post-crisis reconstruction, the statement reads.

As the two sides exchanged their opinions on the developments around Syria, the emphasis was laid on how important it is for Syrians themselves to resolve their domestic issues through an inclusive dialogue, involving all political forces as well as ethnic and religious groups inside the country.

The sides "agreed to continue bilateral contacts in an effort to reach corresponding agreements toward boosting multi-faceted ties and mutual understanding between Moscow and Damascus, including on foreign policy issues," the ministry shared.