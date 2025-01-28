Russia, China are guarantors of world stability, security — MFA

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are guarantors of stability and security in the world and take a responsible approach to international relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the opening of the Chinese New Year festival in Moscow.

"We welcome you all to a unique international event. It’s not a slip of the tongue - it is not only an event of bilateral relations between Russia and China, it is a real international event. First of all, our two countries are the largest countries, which are safeguards of stability and security in the world. They make a responsible approach to international relations," Zakharova said.

"There is a universal rule that unites us, too. Look around, how much red color there is. Why? It’s because the Chinese traditional New Year is always colored in red. It is the color of good luck, it is the color of the Chinese New Year, but surprisingly, in our country red also means joy, beauty, and happiness. This is what has brought us all to Red Square. This is how you get a dialogue of cultures and of hearts and souls," Zakharova said.