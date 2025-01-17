Russian-Iranian comprehensive agreement to be signal to other nations — Iranian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran will be a signal to many countries on their path to building a new world order, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"This is a manifestation of responsibility and positive activity and a message of peace and friendship between Iran and Russia to other countries in the region and across the world. Actually, the potential of cooperation between the two countries is a political matter geared to help promote international cooperation on the path to a new world order," he said, explaining the significance of the treaty.

Having signed this document during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow, Iran and Russia "are entering a new stage of strategic cooperation which will open up new prospects for prosperity, development, and security" for the peoples of the two countries, he emphasized.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on January 14 that the treaty between Iran and Russia would be signed after the talks between the two countries’ presidents on January 17. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Moscow attaches great significance to the treaty. However, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the document does not envisage the establishment of a defense alliance between the countries.