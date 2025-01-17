No major shift in US sanctions policy against Russia expected — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Significant changes in the US approach to sanctions against Russia are unlikely under Donald Trump’s presidency, and high expectations should be avoided, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"It is no secret that, despite expressing some political willingness for dialogue, the US administration is unlikely to alter its stance on this issue. There is no basis for heightened expectations. No substantial changes should be anticipated," Peskov said while commenting on remarks by Trump’s nominee for US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who has called for tougher sanctions targeting Russia and its oil industry.

The Kremlin spokesman remarked that "it would be strange if Bessent, as a minister, did not support his president’s decision." "This is simply unthinkable. If he opposed it, he would just resign," he added.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary nominee advocated for tightening anti-Russian sanctions on the oil industry to a level that would compel Russia to come "to the table" for peace talks on Ukraine.