Removing Cuba from terrorist blacklist seems right but insufficient — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Washington's decision to remove Cuba from the list of states sponsoring terrorism is correct but utterly insufficient, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

On January 14, a senior US official told at a briefing in Washington that the administration of US President Joe Biden will delist Cuba from its terrorism blacklist.

"So, once again, we want to say that these are appropriate steps, though completely insufficient. I mean, the largest part of the existing restrictions and measures against Cuba are [measures] of an extraterritorial nature," the diplomat said. "They were adopted as part of the illegal and inhumane economic, commercial, and financial US blockade of Cuba, then elevated to unparalleled high levels in recent years - and all of them remain in force," she added.

Russia will continue to express its deepest solidarity with the people of Cuba and its leadership in their defense of state sovereignty, Zakharova said. "We consistently advocate for the immediate full end of the US embargo against Cuba. Lifting it is an imperative," she pointed out.

Almost all of the international community stands united in this demand to the US authorities, Zakharova noted. "We really hope that these steps taken by the outgoing Biden administration right before leaving the White House are something different from another political maneuver," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.