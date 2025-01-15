Putin to meet with president of Central African Republic on January 16 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia will hold talks with President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic on January 16, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"On January 16, talks will take place between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, who is on an official visit to Russia," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin, the parties plan to discuss the current state of and the prospects for political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

Touadera arrived in Moscow on Wednesday morning; his visit will last until January 17.