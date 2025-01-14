West steps up weapons supplies to Taiwan, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The West has stepped up efforts to arm Taiwan and drag the Philippines into military and political blocs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Weapons supplies to Taiwan have been stepped up there, as well as efforts to involve the Philippines in the activities of narrow blocs led by the US instead of the work of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," he noted at an annual news conference dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.

Last October, the US Department of State authorized an arms package for Taiwan valued at nearly $2 bln, including the NASAMS systems and radars. The Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency announced later that Taipei would receive three such systems.

NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) is a mobile air defense system developed by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace company and the US firm Raytheon. It is designed to defend against maneuvering aerial targets at low and medium altitudes.