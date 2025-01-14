Tbilisi can still take part in six-part format discussions, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Georgia still has an opportunity to participate in the three plus three format meetings on the Transcaucasus (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference on Russian diplomacy results in 2024.

"The Russian side and President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan have actively supported President [of Azerbaijan Ilham] Aliyev’s initiative to establish a three plus three format, or [meetings of] three South Caucasus countries and their three neighbors: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran. The first contacts have already taken place; the Georgian seat remains vacant, but they can always join the discussions on the regional problems," Lavrov said.

The meetings in three plus three format are more impartial than those involving the European Union, the Russian top diplomat noted. "I heard that Armenia and Azerbaijan have already agreed on a peace treaty <...> Both the European Commission and the European Union immediately started their talking, 'We will come and give you a helping hand.' The questions of time and place of signing should be made by Azerbaijan and Armenia, but Brussels and Washington are seeking to somehow show that they did a lion's share, which once again reveals <...> the desire to demonstrate the master position," Lavrov emphasized.

Earlier, Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan put forward the initiative to establish a six-party format to cooperate on issues of Nagorno-Karabakh and unblocking economic and transportation ties in the Transcaucasus. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, while Georgia said it had no plans to participate in the initiative, suggesting an alternative trilateral negotiation approach to maintain peace. On December 10, 2021, the first meeting of the consultative regional platform at the level of deputy foreign ministers was held in Moscow.