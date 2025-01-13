US loses influence in Sahel — expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The US has weakened its positions in the Sahel because of its attitude towards the countries of the region, General Director of the Officer's Union for International Security (COIS) Alexander Ivanov told TASS.

"The same was in Niger when the United States decided it could tell Niamey with which countries to cooperate. However, this only resulted in the US military having to leave military bases in Niger. Washington lost its grip on the region and realized it could not act in an authoritative manner. Times have changed," the expert said.

European leaders are "resentful of Russia's presence in the region, they may even organize various provocations," Ivanov noted. "We should prepare for this and learn to be independent and resilient in the face of external threats," Ivanov noted.

On September 16, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger established a regional collective defense organization called the Alliance of Sahel States. On January 28, 2024, these three countries jointly announced their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the earliest possible opportunity, citing the belief that the community is "subject to the influence of foreign powers and has become a threat to member states and their peoples." On July 6, 2024, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signed a confederation treaty to enhance the states' cooperation and integration. On December 23, Russian Ambassador to Mali and Niger Igor Gromyko said that Russia intends to further assist in enhancing the national armed forces of the Sahel countries.