Putin says planning to hold phone call with China’s Xi Jinping soon

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will talk on the phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon.

"My colleague - the leader of the People’s Republic of China - and I will talk over the phone soon," Putin said, commenting on Russian-Chinese cooperation during a meeting with members of the Russian government.

Having listened to Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova’s report about Russian-Chinese cooperation in the movie industry, the president asked to submit the information to him in written form, so that he could refer to it during the upcoming discussion, should the need arise.

Putin and Xi Jinping last spoke in October 2024, when they attended a BRICS summit in Kazan. In May 2024, Putin paid a state visit to China. The last phone call the two leaders held was in February 2024.