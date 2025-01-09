Russia favors objective investigation of plane crash near Aktau — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia is interested in an unbiased and impartial investigation of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau, and the investigative bodies are working on the matter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have given the necessary instructions to investigative bodies <...> We are interested in an entirely objective, impartial investigation in order to determine the causes of this catastrophe," the presidential spokesman told reporters.

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane headed from Baku to Grozny crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members. They were primarily citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as nationals of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest data, 38 people, including seven Russians, lost their lives, while 29 others survived.