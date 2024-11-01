Participants of Russia-Africa forum to discuss security issues, counterterrorism

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The participants of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa partnership forum on November 9-10 will discuss issues of security, including information security, counterterrorism efforts and prevention of arms race in space, a source in the Roscongress Foundation told TASS. The conference will be held on the federal territory of Sirius.

Discussions will be based on decisions made at the second Russia-Africa summit, with heads of foreign services of Russia and states of the continent, the leadership of the African Union Commission, as well as executive bodies of regional integrations, participating, the organizers said. Representatives of Russian and African ministries and agencies, financial institutions, business, civic and scientific circles, media outlets will take part in the forum’s business program.

"The participants will discuss a wide range of issues, from cooperation in the security area, including international information security, counterterrorism efforts, prevention of arms race in space, trade, economic and investment partnership, food security and agriculture, geopolitical exploration to transfer of competences and digitalization of public administration, education, training of diplomats, healthcare and epidemiological welfare," Roscongress said, adding that special attention will be paid to cooperation between the countries of the African continent and the Eurasian Economic Union. The Roscongress Foundation acts as the operator of the event.

Cooperation between Russia and the continent is an important element of global policy and economy, "which is marked by mutually beneficial initiatives and the drive for joint development," Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee to prepare and hold events in the Russia-Africa format Anton Kobyakov said. "The parties have been strengthening ties almost in all areas, from policy and security to economy, education, science and culture, in recent years. Several dozen ministers from African countries will attend the first ministerial conference. This shows not only the interest of our African partners in cooperation with Russia, but also the general political will to develop our countries," he noted.