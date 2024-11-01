Russia seeks to get on same page with North Korea on bilateral treaty implementation

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow will work with Pyongyang to unify their approach on the implementation of the strategic treaty between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday in opening remarks at talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui.

"On the whole, the bilateral agenda is very substantial. International and regional issues also require regular coordination, so I greatly appreciate today's opportunity to talk frankly, as comrades, regarding all these issues and get on the same page about how our foreign ministries will contribute to the implementation of the agreements concluded in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the North Korean foreign minister was set to hold strategic consultations with Lavrov as part of her official visit to Russia.

According to Zakharova, this is a planned visit and is based on bilateral agreements between the two friendly states aimed at developing their foreign policy dialogue.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the Russian head of state’s visit to Pyongyang in June.

According to one of the provisions of the treaty, both sides agreed to provide each other with military assistance in the event of aggression. "In the event that one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by one or more states and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other party shall immediately render military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the fourth article of the treaty states.