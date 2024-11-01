Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission to meet again in November — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea will take place in Pyongyang this November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced during talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui.

"The intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation is working at an even pace. We have already met in November 2023, and the 11th meeting of the commission is scheduled to take place in Pyongyang this November," the Russian minister pointed out.

Lavrov expressed confidence that the sides will manage to work out recommendations "allowing for a continued build-up of Russian and North Korean trade and investment and economic ties."