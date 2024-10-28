Russia maintains contact with all parties in Mideast conflict, including Iran — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with all parties involved in the Middle East conflict, including Iran, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"We maintain communication with everyone, including our Iranian counterparts," the diplomat stated, commenting on Israel’s strikes against Iran on October 26.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had conducted targeted strikes on military installations in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military reported that facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were struck, but claimed that Israel caused only limited damage, as the country's air defense systems successfully intercepted the primary assault. Iran's military confirmed the deaths of at least four soldiers resulting from the strikes.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the deaths of senior officials from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, as well as members of the Hezbollah Shiite Islamist group and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Iran’s elite armed forces). According to Israeli sources, approximately 180 missiles were fired, with most being intercepted. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, warned that attacks on Israel would escalate further.