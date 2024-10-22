MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Ten civilians were killed and over 60 suffered injuries in Ukrainian shelling attacks on residential areas in Russia in the past week, Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, said.

"A total of 73 civilians were affected by Nazi selling in the week of October 14 to 20. As many as 63 people, including seven minors, suffered injuries, while ten were killed," he wrote on Telegram.

Miroshnik pointed out that the Ukrainian military launched almost 1,500 projectiles at Russian territories in the reporting period.