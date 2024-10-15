Russian PM arrives in Islamabad to meet with CSO counterparts

ISLAMABAD, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad to take part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government on October 16.

The Russian prime minister was welcomed at the airport by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan, and Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali.

The meeting will also be attended by the prime ministers of Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Apart from that, Iran’s first deputy prime minister and a high representative from India will also take part.

The meeting will focus on the current state of and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the context of the complex modernization of the SCO activities amid the present-day geopolitical realities. The meeting will yield a joint communique.

Mishustin’s program also includes a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from China and Mongolia, Li Qiang and Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, respectively, and three separate meetings with Li, Oyun-Erdene, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.