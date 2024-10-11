Putin confirms that he looks forward to meeting with Erdogan in Kazan

ASHKHABAD, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefly spoken with Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) Numan Kurtulmus in Ashgabat and confirmed that he expects a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazan soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin is on a working visit to Turkmenistan and has already addressed the International Forum "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations — the Basis of Peace and Development."

"Putin had a brief talk with the speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly. They exchanged views, continuing discussions that took place recently in Moscow," Peskov told reporters. "Putin also mentioned that he expects a bilateral meeting with President Erdogan in Kazan next week." Kazan is set to host the upcoming BRICS summit.

The BRICS association was established by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined BRICS. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full-fledged members of the BRICS association. This year, Russia holds the rotating chair in the association. The summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the main event for BRICS in 2024.