Beijing, Russia to support each other on security issues — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, October 3. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow will resolutely support each other on issues related to sovereignty, security and development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Both parties will fully implement the important consensus that their leaders have reached; they will firmly support each other on issues related to their sovereignty, security and development, as well as other core interests," Wang stated in an op-ed for the People’s Daily newspaper, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.

He pointed out that China and Russia would continue to stay in close contact at the high level and strengthen political dialogue.

China and Russia will be "fellow travelers contributing to each other’s development and revival," the top diplomat noted.

According to him, Beijing and Moscow will keep enhancing cooperation mechanisms at all levels and in all areas, "highlighting the special importance of China-Russia relations and enriching Chinese-Russian cooperation."