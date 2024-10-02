New NATO Secretary General Rutte 'proven Russia hater' — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow has no reason to believe that new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will do anything but continue down an anti-Russian path during his tenure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As for Mark Rutte, he proved his ardent commitment to the camp of Atlanticists and Russia haters as Dutch prime minister. I think the fact that he is a proven Russia hater is what earned him the position of NATO secretary general. There is no doubt that he will continue to pursue his anti-Russian approaches in his new role," the diplomat pointed out.

"That said, we should probably expect even harsher anti-Russian rhetoric; but we will definitely see nothing constructive," Zakharova added.