Lavrov to attend first meeting of Russia-Africa Forum

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi on November 9-10, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On November 9-10, the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will be held at Sirius University in Sochi," she said. "The event will be attended by foreign ministers from Russia and African states, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission and the continent's largest integration associations."

Zakharova added that the meeting will address a wide range of issues on the Russian-African agenda, including "security, trade, investment, agricultural industrialization, mining development, education, healthcare, sanitary and epidemiological well-being.".