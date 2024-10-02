Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Su-25 attack planes destroyed a Ukrainian army stronghold and its personnel in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Assault aviation crews flying Su-25 planes delivered a strike by air-launched missiles against a stronghold of the Ukrainian army and its personnel in a border area of the Kursk Region. The strike was delivered by air-launched missiles against reconnoitered targets. According to reconnaissance reports, the Ukrainian army’s personnel and stronghold were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

After employing air-launched weapons, the crews of Su-25 attack aircraft performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired decoy flares and returned to their airfield, the ministry said.