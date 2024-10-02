Germany did not request Putin-Scholz telephone conversation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Germany did not request a telephone conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, German media reported that Berlin intended to contact the Russian leader ahead of the G20 summit scheduled for November.

"No, there were no requests," the spokesman said in response to a question about whether Germany requested a telephone conversation with the Russian leader. At the same time, Putin has not had any non-public contacts with Scholz since December 2022, Peskov added.

Until December 2022, Putin and Scholz had regular telephone conversations, the main topic of which was the situation around Ukraine. The last face-to-face talks between the Russian president and the German chancellor took place in February 2022.