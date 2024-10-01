More than 10 Russians dead in Ukrainian strikes over past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, October 1. /TASS/. More than 10 Russians were killed in settlements that are close to the frontline, and about 125 others injured over the past week in Ukrainian shelling, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Over the past week - from 23.09.2024 to 29.09.2024 - 125 civilians suffered from Ukrainian shelling. Of them, 114 were wounded, including 13 minors, and 11 people were killed, including 1 child," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Miroshnik, Ukraine fired at least 2,500 munitions at Russian settlements near the frontline during the abovementioned period. He also said the number of attacks by Ukraine on populated areas in the Belgorod Region, Donetsk People's Republic and Kherson Region significantly increased. Ukrainian militants delivered 370 strikes on civilian sites every day.

According to Miroshnik, there is a direct link between Ukraine’s defeats and retreats in the Ugledar and Pokrovsk areas in the DPR and the Kupyansk area in the Kharkov Region and attempts to make up for the failures by shelling peaceful neighborhoods and civilian sites.

During the strikes, Miroshnik said, the enemy actively used Western weaponry, including French glide bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, drones with foreign components, ammunition and shells of NATO calibers.