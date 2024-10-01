Administration reports active fighting near liberated Vishnevoye in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Vishnevoye in the Kharkov Region has become the first liberated settlement of the Izyum district, active fighting continues in the area, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has reported the liberation of another settlement in the Kharkov Region. This is the first liberated settlement of the Izyum district. So far, our administration has no access to this part of our region, as there is active fighting there," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the battlegroup West had liberated the Vishnevoye settlement in the Kharkov Region.