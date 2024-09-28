Unlike West, Russia has no ambitions for hegemony in Asia-Pacific — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The United States wants to control various processes in the Asia-Pacific regions, but Moscow has no ambitions of this kind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference to sum up the results of his participation in the High-Level Week of the 79th UN General Assembly.

"They [the United States] now want to rule the so-called Indo-Pacific area by creating various blocs such as AUCUS and QUAD," he said. "They are very active there. And, as they are trying to deal with regional problems, there is only one thing that they keep in mind, which is to preserve their hegemony and to rule everything. We have no ambitions of this kind.".