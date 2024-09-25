Putin says he looks forward to meeting Erdogan at BRICS summit in Russia

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is looking forward to meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the future BRICS summit in the Russian city of in Kazan.

"Please give my very best wishes to the President of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Erdogan. I am looking forward to meeting him in Russia, in Kazan. On the 23rd [of October], I think, we are having a scheduled bilateral meeting with him," Putin said at a meeting with Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will also take part in the meeting.