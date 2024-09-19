Pavel Durov shows no interest in contacts with Russian authorities — envoy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The French authorities told Russia that Telegram founder Pavel Durov has not been interested in contacts with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Russian TV.

"The French treat Durov’s case as an interaction between the state of France and its citizen. Several years ago, Durov obtained French citizenship. Therefore, despite our repeated requests for corresponding materials, we were denied. We were also told that Durov shows no interest in contacts with us," the diplomat said.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport on August 24. On August 28, his preliminary custody was over. The entrepreneur was taken to a court, where the prosecutor charged Durov with several offenses, which include complicity in the administration of an online platform that enabled illegal transactions, committed within a criminal group. The offense, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. By decision of an investigating judge, the entrepreneur went under judicial supervision with an obligation to post bail of 5 million euros. He also has to report twice a week to the police and is forbidden to leave France.

Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Russian diplomats in Paris did everything necessary in regards with Durov’s detention. She noted that consular access has been requested.