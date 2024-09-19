Kremlin spokesman explains why Kremlin has resumed publications on YouTube

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin has resumed publications on its YouTube channel, despite the video hosting slowdown, in order to have more possibilities to reach foreign audiences, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We are using all available resources to disseminate information about the president’s work," he explained.

The Kremlin has a YouTube channel of the same name, which was launched in December 2005 to "broadcast the Russian president’s addresses and commentaries." However, the oldest videos are dated back to 2009, when Dmitry Medvedev was Russia’s president (2008-2012). In all, there are 924 videos on the channel, which were viewed 58 million times. Today, the channel has 244,000 subscribers.

In recent months, new videos have not been uploaded regularly. Until recently, the latest video was about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s flight aboard a Tu-160M missile carrier bomber in February 2024, or before the YouTube slowdown began. Two previous videos included Putin’s February interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson in Russian and English, which were viewed nine million times.

After that, there was a pause on the Kremlin channel but publications resumed in the past two weeks. Fourteen days ago, it uploaded a video of the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia and in English. This was followed by around ten more videos from various presidential event, mainly on international topics.

Along with the YouTube channel, the Kremlin has launched a page on Russia’s video hosting Rutube. First publications on it appeared about two weeks ago and now there are around 20 videos. Unlike YouTube, publications on Rutube focus mainly on domestic affairs.