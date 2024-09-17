Lavrov to hold brief meeting with North Korean foreign minister on September 17

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a brief meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, who will visit Russia to take part in the first BRICS Women's Forum, their meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will be in Russia to participate in the first BRICS Women's Forum, which is to be held in the framework of the fourth Eurasian Women's Forum. A brief meeting between North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for September 17," the diplomat said.

The Eurasian Women's Forum is the largest international platform for discussing the role of women in modern society. It is held once every three years to promote cooperation between women leaders from all continents. The organizers are the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly and the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states. The operator for the preparation and holding of the event is the Roscongress Foundation.

The theme of the fourth Eurasian Women's Forum, which will be traditionally held in St. Petersburg on September 18-20, 2024, is "Women for Confidence Building and Global Cooperation." On September 20, the Eurasian Women's Forum will host the first BRICS Women's Forum.