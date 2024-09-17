Egypt to take part in BRICS Summit in Kazan — Roscongress Foundation

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Egypt intends to take part in the BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24, the Roscongress Foundation's press service told TASS.

"The sides discussed the development of relations between the two countries in trade and economy, as well as the participation of Egyptian representatives in major business events in Russia, including the key gathering of the country’s chairmanship in the association - the BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024," the statement reads.

Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov stated during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih Nagari that cooperation with Cairo is gaining significant momentum, offering vast opportunities to strengthen business ties. "We see immense potential for joint projects in energy, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. I believe that new, promising opportunities for fruitful collaboration also lie in cooperation within the BRICS association, which Egypt joined during Russia's chairmanship," the Foundation's press service quoted him as saying after the meeting.

The parties emphasized that to deepen cooperation between the countries, it is crucial to utilize opportunities to promote Egypt's investment potential at key business and industry events in Russia, organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

"Since 2022, Egypt has participated annually in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and we are convinced that this event is a crucial platform for strengthening our economic ties with Russia. The participation of the Egyptian business delegation not only intensifies trade and investment relations but also creates conditions for fostering integration and cultural exchange between our countries at various levels," the Egyptian ambassador noted.