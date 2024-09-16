VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supports Russia's activities, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"The IAEA supports our international activities, takes a very active part in holding certain events at our foreign sites and, of course, supervises these constructions. The countries, our partners, listen attentively to the IAEA's advice and arguments," he said at the opening of the IAEA General Conference.

Likhachev said that more than 30 countries had expressed a desire to hold bilateral meetings with the Russian side during the General Conference.

"There is no question of any isolation of Russia, the Russian nuclear industry and Rosatom, on the contrary," he added, pointing out that interest in projects with Russia is growing every year.

According to Likhachev, the IAEA recognizes that Russia has the most advanced and efficient technologies. In addition, Russia "approaches problematic issues with truth and openness." "I am sure that after this conference, there will be many more supporters of Russian nuclear technologies and Russian political positions," Likhachev concluded.

The IAEA General Conference is held annually in Vienna.