MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup North inflicted up to 180 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day as it engaged in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"Units of the battlegroup North in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas inflicted losses on formations of the Ukrainian 92nd air assault brigade and 36th marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Maliye Prokhody and Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Ukraine lost up to 180 personnel and three motor vehicles. Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot.

Battlegroup West

"Units of the battle group West have improved their tactical positions and inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 44th and 116th mechanized brigades and 1st brigade of the National Guard in the areas of Kolesnikovka and Vishnevoye in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses were up to 460 men," the ministry said.

The enemy also lost a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three vehicles, two combat vehicles of the Grad and RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launchers made in Croatia, one Polish-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery system Krab, one US-made 155-mm howitzer M198, two British-made 155-mm howitzers FN-70, one 152-mm howitzer D-20, and one 122-mm howitzer D-30. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup South

"As a result of Battlegroup South units’ dynamic actions, the Ukrainian armed forces’ 72nd mechanized and 79th air assault brigades were defeated near Yelizavetovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by enemy assault groups were repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces suffered up to 655 casualties," the ministry said.

The enemy also lost an infantry fighting vehicle, three vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155 mm FH-70 howitzer, a US-made 155 mm M198 howitzer, a 152 mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, three 152 mm D-20 guns, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer and a US-made 105 mm M119 gun.

Battlegroup Center

"Units from Battlegroup Center took more advantageous positions. Strikes were delivered on personnel and hardware from Ukraine’s 150th mechanized, 68th jaeger, 142nd and 144th infantry brigades and the 12th and 14th National Guard brigades in the vicinity of Dzerzhinsk, Petrovka, Pokrovsk, Marinovka, Tsukurino and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Three Ukrainian counterattacks were thwarted. Enemy losses amounted up to 510 troops," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost two armored personnel carriers, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup East

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 118th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Dobrovolye and Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said. "They repelled one counterattack by enemy’s assault groups."

The Ukrainian army’s losses were over 110 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a field ammunition depot.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"Units from Battlegroup Dnepr delivered strikes on personnel and hardware of Ukraine’s 31st mechanized brigade, 36th marine brigade and 39th coast guard brigade near Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region. Ukrainian losses amounted up to 110 troops, 14 motor vehicles, a US-made MLRS multiple launch rocket system, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer. An Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two munitions depots were eliminated," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery hit a forward command center of the Khortitsa group, an ammunition depot, and concentrations of enemy manpower and materiel in 144 areas," the ministry said.

Air defenses shot down 6 US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, 9 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 2 US-made HIMARS rockets and 57 fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 642 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,986 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 14,438 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,899 special military motor vehicles.