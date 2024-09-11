Over 3.8 million Russians take part in e-voting — CEC chair

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. More than 3.8 million Russians in 25 regions and Moscow have taken part in remote electronic voting in the recent elections, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting.

"Nationwide, 3,836,801 voters utilized the online voting option: 826,936 through the federal platform across 25 constituencies and 3,009,865 Moscow residents via the capital’s platform," she said.

Pamfilova reported that the average turnout for e-voting reached nearly 90%. In the republics of Altai, Mari El, and Chuvashia, as well as in the Vologda, Kaliningrad, and Kostroma regions, the turnout even surpassed 90%. The highest number of voters who had used the federal e-vote platform was observed in municipal elections, with the figures standing at 34.58% for the Tomsk Region, at 29.86% for the Moscow Region, and at 28.84% for the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The Single Voting Day was held throughout Russia last weekend, when almost 4,000 election campaigns took place. Direct elections for top executive offices were held in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra) and Crimea, they were elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections took place in 13 Russian regions. Three single-mandate districts held by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).