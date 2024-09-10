MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev has long-standing ties with terrorists, and it’s not shy about enlisting them to commit terrorist attacks against Russian citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The diplomat was commenting on a story by the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik, which reported that Kiev had held talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terrorists in Syria with the goal of getting them to carry out operations against Russia.

"Kiev has long maintained contacts with terrorist scum: bringing them in to commit terrorist attacks against Russian citizens, exchanging information and technology, and using false flag tactics," the diplomat said.

"But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Bankova [the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, located on Bankova Street] itself has turned into a new international terrorist group, backed by Washington and London, continuing the proud tradition," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.