Russian air defenses destroy 175 Ukrainian UAVs, 7 smart bombs over past day

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 175 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), seven Hammer smart bombs and seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS rockets and 175 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 642 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,980 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,449 multiple rocket launchers, 14,415 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,868 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.