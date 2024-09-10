PM Mishustin to meet with President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev on second day of his visit

TASHKENT, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will continue to work in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. The program of the second day of his official visit includes a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev.

The President will receive the Russian Prime Minister in the building of the Senate of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This meeting was preceded by a busy working day, which the head of the Russian government spent with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov. Together they visited the Tashkent technology park and the Victory Park memorial complex, and also held the fifth meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of Russia and Uzbekistan.

Mishustin's visit is aimed at continuing the implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit to Uzbekistan by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 26-28, deepening bilateral trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.