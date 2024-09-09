Lavrov meets with GCC secretary general in Riyadh

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi in Riyadh, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"For us, the promotion of relations with developed countries in the fields of economy, technology, trade and, of course, in international affairs, is a real priority," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that this meeting is the fifth of its kind. "We appreciate this format, which allows us to discuss key issues and then develop practical steps for the next term. Therefore, I look forward to an interesting discussion. Thank you for organizing it," he added.

Lavrov will participate in the Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue, during which he will review the issues of enhancing regional security, crisis management and the global economy.