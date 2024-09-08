West’s attempts to influence elections in Russia failed — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. West’s attempts to stage provocations at Russia’s elections have failed, with the election campaigns being held in strict compliance with Russia’s laws, a Russian lawmaker said.

"The provocation campaigns in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in other Russian regions, have failed and those who staged them have switched over to criticizing the voting process and the electronic voting system, calling to boycott the elections. But, as we see, these provocations have failed as well. The elections were held in strict compliance with Russian laws," Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) commission for investigating foreign states’ interference into Russia’s domestic affairs, wrote on the commission’s Telegram channel.

He recalled that back at the beginning of the election campaign, "a number of extremist and undesired organizations from the United States and Germany along with foreign agents organized signature raising in support for more than 60 candidates to Moscow City Duma (legislature - TASS), so to say, they liked." "But, whereas they launched a campaign for those they support in Moscow, they opted for a different tactic in St. Petersburg - against those they did not like, the so-called anyone-but.. action. A range of illegal canvassing materials were published," he noted.